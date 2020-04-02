Lauren Huff

The latest Masked Singer contestant to get eliminated talks to EW about Nick Cannon knowing exactly who she was and how some fans guessed it was her before the show even aired.
The Oscar winner once almost abandoned his career to coach high school football or lead a symphony orchestra instead.
Check out the exclusive first trailer for the holly jolly film that shines a light on the USPS' Operation Santa.
Plus, Adams reveals what she named her wig.
Borat responds to Rudy Giuliani controversy: 'He'll reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas'
Sacha Baron Cohen got back in character to offer Borat's response to Rudy Giuliani's controversial moment in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'
The mockumentary is now available to stream.
Haunting of Bly Manor's T'Nia Miller breaks down Hannah's unknown backstory and mind-bending twist
'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star T'Nia Miller tells EW about Hannah's unknown backstory and that mind-bending twist.
He was right!
The Masked Singer's Giraffe dunks on Robin Thicke for not guessing his identity: 'He's terrible'
The celebrity-in-disguise also reveals that he initially wanted to do one of Thicke's songs, but the producers nixed it.
Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan teases that new season is 'a gothic romance story'
Star Victoria Pedretti and executive producer Trevor Macy also tease what's in store in the second installment of the horror anthology series.
See who hit the high note each week.