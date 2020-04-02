Lauren Huff

Lips talks almost spoiling her Masked Singer reveal during late-night TV appearance
The latest Masked Singer contestant to get eliminated talks to EW about Nick Cannon knowing exactly who she was and how some fans guessed it was her before the show even aired.
By Lauren Huff
Matthew McConaughey says he almost quit acting: 'I was not going back'
The Oscar winner once almost abandoned his career to coach high school football or lead a symphony orchestra instead.
By Lauren Huff
Watch Octavia Spencer, Antoni Porowski, Matt Bomer, and more celebrate LGBTQ students' stories for GLSEN
By Lauren Huff
Dear Santa director hopes new doc brings holiday cheer to 'god-awful' year
Check out the exclusive first trailer for the holly jolly film that shines a light on the USPS' Operation Santa.
By Lauren Huff
Amy Adams, Glenn Close talk their major Hillbilly Elegy transformations
Plus, Adams reveals what she named her wig.
By Lauren Huff
Jay Pharoah shows off the Will Smith and Eddie Murphy impressions that landed him SNL
By Lauren Huff
Daily Show cast shares difficulties of reporting at home and their hopes for America’s future
By Lauren Huff
Borat responds to Rudy Giuliani controversy: 'He'll reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas'
Sacha Baron Cohen got back in character to offer Borat's response to Rudy Giuliani's controversial moment in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'
By Lauren Huff
How to watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for free
The mockumentary is now available to stream.
By Lauren Huff
Rudy Giuliani responds to compromising Borat scene: 'I was tucking in my shirt'
By Lauren Huff
Haunting of Bly Manor's T'Nia Miller breaks down Hannah's unknown backstory and mind-bending twist
Article
'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star T'Nia Miller tells EW about Hannah's unknown backstory and that mind-bending twist.
By Lauren Huff
Chris Pratt's Marvel costars, wife defend him after he's dubbed 'Worst Hollywood Chris' on Twitter
By Lauren Huff
Elisabeth Moss, Carey Mulligan, and more stars on coronavirus, #MeToo, and the importance of film festivals
By Lauren Huff
Jane Seymour says Owen Wilson had reservations about their racy Wedding Crashers scene
By Lauren Huff
Endgames: See the answer key for EW's musical biopic crossword and other puzzles from the November issue
By Lauren Huff
Garth Brooks accepts Billboard Icon Award as he performs epic greatest-hits medley
By Lauren Huff
Baby Alien says he knew no one would guess his identity on The Masked Singer
He was right!
By Lauren Huff
Family Matters stars reunite to play siblings again in new Christmas movie
By Lauren Huff
The Masked Singer's Giraffe dunks on Robin Thicke for not guessing his identity: 'He's terrible'
The celebrity-in-disguise also reveals that he initially wanted to do one of Thicke's songs, but the producers nixed it.
By Lauren Huff
Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan teases that new season is 'a gothic romance story'
Star Victoria Pedretti and executive producer Trevor Macy also tease what's in store in the second installment of the horror anthology series.
By Lauren Huff
Eugene Cordero explains the origin of Pillboi and Jason’s epic Good Place handshake
By Lauren Huff
The best performances from The Masked Singer season 4
See who hit the high note each week.
By Lauren Huff
The Dragon on The Masked Singer wants to come back on the show 'in a whole new way'
By Lauren Huff
The Masked Singer: The complete list of clues for every season 4 contestant
By Lauren Huff
Fox launches website that turns fans into a Masked Singer, plus see new clip from the premiere
By Lauren Huff
