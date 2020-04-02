Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County reunion recap: Season 11, Episode 21
Article
Shannon is never speaking to Vicki again, and we don't blame her
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Season 11, Episode 20
Article
Kelly takes back every apology then denies she's got anger issues. Well, okay then!
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Season 11, Episode 19
Article
Where Shannon and Kelly go low and Vicki's description of heaven sounds like she shoud be high
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County finale recap: Season 11, Episode 18
Article
It looks like Vicki will never ever get back together with these ladies
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Season 11, Episode 17
Article
Kelly goes on an apology tour after dropping one of the biggest bombshells ever
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Season 11, Episode 16
Article
What do you do with a problem like Kelly?
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Season 11, Episode 15
Article
It's doubtful that Kelly will ever recover from taking a low blow at Tamra and her daughter
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Season 11, Episode 14
Article
Vicki versus Shannon -- a battle over who is the biggest liar in the land is waged
By Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com