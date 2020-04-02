Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal

Shannon is never speaking to Vicki again, and we don't blame her
Kelly takes back every apology then denies she's got anger issues. Well, okay then!
Where Shannon and Kelly go low and Vicki's description of heaven sounds like she shoud be high
It looks like Vicki will never ever get back together with these ladies
Kelly goes on an apology tour after dropping one of the biggest bombshells ever
What do you do with a problem like Kelly?
It's doubtful that Kelly will ever recover from taking a low blow at Tamra and her daughter
Vicki versus Shannon -- a battle over who is the biggest liar in the land is waged