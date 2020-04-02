Kristin Hohenadel
Iraqi lives dream by helping out in American film
Article
Liev Schreiber makes adaptation of ''Everything is Illuminated'' and helps fulfill the dream of Muthana Mudher
By Kristin Hohenadel
John C. Reilly's moral stance on ''Manderlay''
Article
The actor walked off the set of the movie in protest
By Kristin Hohenadel
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com