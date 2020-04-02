Kristen Baldwin

Kristen Baldwin is a TV critic for Entertainment Weekly, and a writer and editor with 25 years of experience in entertainment journalism. Prior to EW, she served as editor-in-chief of Yahoo Entertainment, and is currently a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. She does not trust people who haven't seen The Wire.
Rutherford Falls and Cha Cha Real Smooth make smart moves, but Spiderhead falls short
Article
What's worth your time in TV and movies this weekend? EW's critics review the latest and upcoming releases, including Evil and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
Netflix tackles D.B. Cooper hijacking mystery in new doc — Watch the first trailer
Video
'D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!' explores the ongoing search for the elusive man and the legacy of his brazen crime.
Joshua Jackson teases Fatal Attraction series: 'There is definitely a bunny'
Video
The star of Peacock's Dr. Death tells EW that his upcoming Fatal Attraction series is an 'even more emotionally intense' version of the story told in the classic 1987 film.
MTV Books births 16 and Pregnant YA novel — see the cover
Video
The network's long-running docuseries about teen moms is getting the YA treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the debut novel's cover.
Mayans M.C. showrunner on that shocking finale coup: 'EZ is not turning into a villain'
Video
Co-creator and showrunner Elgin James answers all of our burning questions about Mayans' game-changing season 4 finale.
Hustle delivers a solid sports movie, Dark Winds shows promise, but Jurassic World Dominion disappoints
Video
What's worth your time in TV and movies this weekend? EW's critics review the latest and upcoming releases, including The Old Man and Mad Dog.
First Bachelorette season 19 footage answers a burning question about limo exits
Video
How will Gabby and Rachel greet their guys? It won't be as excruciatingly awkward as Kaitlyn's season.
Live PD is back — with a new name and network
Video
Two years after Live PD was canceled by A&E, producers and host Dan Abrams are returning for a new police reality show on Reelz.
The Bachelorette season 19: Meet Gabby and Rachel's men!
Gallery
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is a brutal takedown of polygamist monster Warren Jeffs
Video
The women who escaped polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs share their awe-inspiring stories of survival in Netflix's docuseries 'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.'
Mayans M.C. director Danny Pino on that SOA ambush: 'The club was functioning as a tactical unit'
Video
Star-turned-director Danny Pino takes EW inside this week's episode of Mayans M.C., which featured the club's bloody assault on the San Bernardino Sons charter.
The Kardashians first look: Kris Jenner's practice 'MasterClass' gets off to a choppy start
Video
In this exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the momager's attempt to remember an important lesson from her late husband turns into a loopy game of word association.
The Good Fight to end with season 6 — and a 'civil war'
Video
Co-creators Robert and Michelle King preview the final season of the legal drama, which will find Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart facing a violent rift in the country she loves.
Top Gun: Maverick and P-Valley make welcome returns, but the meta humor of Rescue Rangers falls flat
Video
What's worth your time in TV and movies this weekend? EW's critics review the latest and upcoming releases, including The Responder.
No, Quinta Brunson will not be doing a 'school shooting episode' of Abbott Elementary
Article
Why the hell do people keep asking her to write one?
Briana says Kail 'can kiss my ass' in Teen Mom 2 Reunion sneak preview
Video
Briana DeJesus continues her endless war of words with Kail Lowry in this first look at part 2 of the reunion.
Stranger Things season 4 is a return to form for the horror hit
Video
Volume 1 of Netflix's horror phenom delivers fresh locales, new characters, and some big answers about the Upside Down.
The Bachelorette first look: Gabby and Rachel go shopping for a husband in Mean Girls–inspired tease
Video
Watch the new Bachelorettes hit the road for season 19. Plus, get an exclusive preview of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' new reality show, 'Claim to Fame.'
Emmy Rossum sizzles in Angelyne, while a Downton Abbey sequel is a cozy crumpet for fans
Video
What's worth your time in TV and movies this weekend? EW's critics also review 'Men' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Evil season 3 trailer: Exorcisms, demon sex, and trolling Ted Lasso
Video
You thought Robert and Michelle King's supernatural dramedy/thriller couldn't get weirder? This demon eating biscuits disagrees.
Angelyne review: Emmy Rossum shines in a loopy love letter to an L.A. legend
Video
The actress stars in Peacock's limited series about the Los Angeles billboard queen.
Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise
Video
The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.
Night Sky review: This is not the Sissy Spacek-J.K. Simmons drama we (or they) deserve
Video
The Oscar winners anchor the Amazon Prime Video drama, which drowns a heartfelt allegory in sci-fi silliness.
The longest Bachelorette engagement EVER is finally over: JoJo and Jordan are married!
Video
After a 6-year engagement, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally tied the knot.
Today in unfortunate '90s nostalgia news: An animated Married... With Children revival is in the works
Video
As a wise man named Al Bundy once said, 'I blame TV.'
