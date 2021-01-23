Kirvin Blount

Skip to content
Alice Evans tweets husband Ioan Gruffudd 'has announced he is to leave his family'
Alice Evans tweets husband Ioan Gruffudd 'has announced he is to leave his family': We are 'confused and sad'
Movies
//
6 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Big Sky' writer on that winter premiere twist: 'No one is safe'
Big Sky
writer on that winter premiere twist: 'No one is safe'
TV
//
7 hours ago
Read More
Next
Nora Roberts defends Alyssa Milano's casting in adaptation of 'Brazen Virtue'
Nora Roberts defends Alyssa Milano's casting in adaptation of
Brazen Virtue
Movies
//
5 hours ago
Read More
Next
Paula Abdul says she's still 'terrified' of Sacha Baron Cohen after being punked in 'Bruno'
Paula Abdul says she's still 'terrified' of Sacha Baron Cohen after being punked in
Bruno
TV
//
9 hours ago
Read More
Next
'The Resident' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner spills Minator tea, dynamic shift with Morris Chestnut's Cain
The Resident
star Malcolm-Jamal Warner spills Minator tea, dynamic shift with Morris Chestnut's Cain
TV
//
9 hours ago
Read More
Next
Harvey Guillén breaks down George's empowering exit on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
Harvey Guillén breaks down George's empowering exit on
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV
//
9 hours ago
Read More
Next
Robert Rodriguez is rebooting the 'Spy Kids' franchise
Robert Rodriguez is rebooting the
Spy Kids
franchise
Movies
//
11 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Young Rock' casts Rosario Dawson, Randall Park to help Dwayne Johnson become President Rock
Young Rock
casts Rosario Dawson, Randall Park to help Dwayne Johnson become President Rock
TV
//
12 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Nancy Drew' casts Tian Richards as Tom Swift for potential spin-off series
Nancy Drew
casts Tian Richards as Tom Swift for potential spin-off series
TV
//
12 hours ago
Read More
Next
All 11 seasons of 'Modern Family' heading to Hulu and Peacock
All 11 seasons of
Modern Family
heading to Hulu and Peacock
TV
//
13 hours ago
Read More
Next
HBO adapting 'Serial' season 3 into series with LeBron James producing
HBO adapting
Serial
season 3 into series with LeBron James producing
TV
//
13 hours ago
Read More
Next
Morris Chestnut says 'The Resident' fans love to 'admonish' him for Cain's dirty deeds
Morris Chestnut says
The Resident
fans love to 'admonish' him for Cain's dirty deeds
TV
//
13 hours ago
Read More
Next
Alan Tudyk explains why his 'Resident Alien' character hates humans in sneak peek
Alan Tudyk explains why his
Resident Alien
character hates humans in exclusive sneak peek
TV
//
13 hours ago
Read More
Next
Elliot Page and Emma Portner announce plans to divorce: We 'remain close friends'
Elliot Page and Emma Portner announce plans to divorce: We 'remain close friends'
Celebrity
//
15 hours ago
Read More
Next
Kevin Hart joins Eli Roth's 'Borderlands' movie with Cate Blanchett
Kevin Hart joins Eli Roth's
Borderlands
movie with Cate Blanchett
Movies
//
16 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Da 5 Bloods,' Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan score wins from National Board of Review
Da 5 Bloods
, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan score wins from National Board of Review
Awards
//
16 hours ago
Read More
Next
Bruce Kirby, veteran character actor and father of Bruno Kirby, dies at 95
Bruce Kirby, veteran character actor and father of Bruno Kirby, dies at 95
TV
//
17 hours ago
Read More
Next
'The Little Things' is a starry mood piece that lacks payoff
The Little Things
is less a thriller than a starry slow-burn mood piece: Review
Movies
//
16 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Kisses Sweeter Than Wine' Singer Jimmie Rodgers Dead of Kidney Disease at 87
Jimmie Rodgers, 'Kisses Sweeter Than Wine' singer, dies of kidney disease at 87
Music
//
17 hours ago
Read More
Next
Conan O'Brien shares tribute montage of Larry King: 'He liked to make people laugh'
Conan O'Brien shares tribute montage of Larry King: 'He liked to make people laugh'
TV
//
17 hours ago
Read More
Next
Let Keegan-Michael Key school you on 'The History of Sketch Comedy' with his new podcast
Let Keegan-Michael Key school you on
The History of Sketch Comedy
with his new podcast
Podcasts
//
16 hours ago
Read More
Next
Lyrsa Torres of 'Survivor' on being a 'baby queer nugget' inspiration
Survivor
Quarantine Questionnaire: Lyrsa Torres on being a 'baby queer nugget' inspiration
TV
//
18 hours ago
Read More
Next
Take a vacation with a sneak peek at 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'
Take a vacation with a sneak peek at
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Movies
//
18 hours ago
Read More
Next
Netflix's first 'Crime Scene' trailer examines Elisa Lam's mysterious death at the Cecil Hotel
Netflix's first
Crime Scene
trailer examines Elisa Lam's mysterious death at the Cecil Hotel
TV
//
18 hours ago
Read More
Next
'Tell Me Your Secrets' photos reveal Amy Brenneman and Lily Rabe in new thriller series
Tell Me Your Secrets
photos reveal Amy Brenneman and Lily Rabe in new thriller series
TV
//
18 hours ago
Read More
Next
