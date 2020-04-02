Kirthana Ramisetti
Gimme a break-in: 15 great on-screen heists
Gallery
Let's look through larcenous gems like 'Ocean's Eleven,' 'Inception,' and 'Reservoir Dogs' and see if crime pays at the movies
By Kirthana Ramisetti Lanford Beard
10 DVDs for Your Inner Scrooge
Gallery
Had enough holiday cheer? These precious, spiteful lumps of cinematic coal will set your inner misanthrope aglow
By Gary Susman Kirthana Ramisetti
13 Great On-Screen Heists
Article
The second season of the con-happy ''Leverage'' premieres tonight, so we're getting in the spirit with 13 lusciously larcenous gems
By Kirthana Ramisetti
''The Amazing Race'': Chills and thrills in Iceland
Article
The grandparents are great, the entrepreneur is grating, and the Brooklyn boys think themselves right off the show
By Kirthana Ramisetti
A burning question about ''Taxicab Confessions''
Article
We find answers to the inexplicable
By Kirthana Ramisetti
''Lost'': Michael and Walt's secrets
Article
Michael's young son is attacked by a polar bear that he may have created himself; plus, Claire comes back
By Kirthana Ramisetti
Which TV shows ought to be on DVD?
Article
Check out our wish list of yet-to-be-released titles -- then post your own
By Kirthana Ramisetti
