Kevin Byrne

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
Read More
Next
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Read More
Next
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Kevin Byrne
Chevron Right
Kevin Byrne
Share
Kevin Byrne
Jude Law: U.S. model says she's having his daughter
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
2nd 'Bachelor' Aaron Buerge to wed next weekend
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
'Futurama' voice actors cut fresh deal with Fox
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Stars visit Cuba as Benicio del Toro wins 'Che'-related award
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Michael Jackson: Ex-doc warned singer about drug use
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Boston U. grad student to pay $675K for illegally downloading, sharing music
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Madonna writes about personal faith for Israeli paper
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Edward Zwick wins vote to rep directors branch of AMPAS
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Larry David: 'Seinfeld' cast to reunite on 'Curb'
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Judd Apatow signs three-picture deal with Universal
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Billy Crudup agrees to 'Eat' with co-star Julia Roberts
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Ridley Scott to direct 'Alien' prequel
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Michael C. Hall on board for 'East Fifth Bliss'
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Black Eyed Peas set Billboard chart record
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Diane Keaton to do sexy, untitled comedy for HBO
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Jeremy Renner now also in talks about 'Town'
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Eight Emmy categories taken off prime-time telecast
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Bridget Moynahan, Michael Pena, Michelle Rodriguez to 'Battle' aliens in L.A.
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Ron Howard to lens Ludlum thriller 'Mosaic' for Universal
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Jennifer Aniston to lead cast of 'Pumas'
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Adrienne Shelly to get memorial garden in NYC
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
Russell Crowe signs on for 'The Next Three Days' with director Paul Haggis
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
New 'Secret of NIMH' movie in the works at Paramount
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
George Lopez's late-night show debuts Nov. 9
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
'Burn Notice,' 'Royal Pains' renewed at USA
Article
By
Kevin Byrne
LOAD MORE
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.