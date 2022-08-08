Keith Langston
Check out the new line of Ted Lasso-inspired Fisher-Price toys
Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond crew have been turned into adorable mini figurines by Fisher-Price.
Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after rare disorder left him unable to see, hear, or walk
The actor revealed his experience with vasculitis on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
Woody Harrelson responds to viral baby lookalike: 'I just wish I had your hair'
Woody Harrelson responded to a viral tweet about his baby doppelgänger, even writing her a poem.
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
The stars of the LGBTQ slasher open up about their groundbreaking new movie, set at a gay conversion camp.
Listen to never-before-heard, unearthed version of A Charlie Brown Christmas song
Newly discovered tapes reveal never-used alternate versions to "Linus and Lucy," the unofficial 'Charlie Brown' theme song.
Siblings are forced to date side-by-side in Netflix's new reality show Dated & Related
Things are going to get weird…
Watch Beavis & Butt-Head destroy the ASMR experience in revival sneak preview
The raunchy duo are coming to Paramount+ in the series revival, Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head, premiering this week.
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu resuscitates frozen maggot on his tongue in Running Wild
Simu Liu, star of 'Shang-Chi' had to bring a maggot back to life using nothing but the warmth from his mouth in the new episode of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'
Lena Dunham lost part in Riding in Cars With Boys at 12 because she refused to 'smile on command'
Dunham recalled director Penny Marshall replying, 'It's called acting, honey.'
Spirit Halloween: The Movie teaser reveals Christopher Lloyd haunting a Spirit Halloween store
Rachel Leigh Cook also stars in the film inspired by Spirit Halloween stores.
Watch Metallica's shredding tribute to Eddie from Stranger Things during Lollapalooza set
The heavy-metal icons projected the character's now-famous finale scene during their encore at the music fest Thursday night.
Jon Favreau begged the Russo brothers not to kill Iron Man: 'You can't do this'
After reading the 'Avengers: Endgame' script, filmmaker Jon Favreau begged the Russo Brothers not to kill off Iron Man
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'goodwill' on 1st anniversary of heart attack on Better Call Saul set
The actor wrote that he will "always be appreciative" of the support "and look to pass it on."
No, Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo is not Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's mom
In a new TikTok video, actress Heather Matarazzo reacts to a fan theory that she's 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo's mom.
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being 7½ years sober: 'I am so grateful'
"We are all works in progress."
Harry Shum Jr. joins the cast of Grey's Anatomy
The Glee actor will star as a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Here are your nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles lead the nominations.
50 Cent's new horror movie Skill House is so graphic, a cameraman passed out during bloody filming
"The camera fell to the ground while filming," the rapper shared on social media. "This s--- is gonna be crazy for real."
What's leaving Netflix in August: The Conjuring, Halloween, Titanic, and more
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August.
What's coming to Netflix in August: The Sandman, Day Shift, and more
Back to school and back to binge-watching as Netflix unveils its streaming lineup for August.
Hugh Jackman headed back Down Under to star in Hulu animated comedy Koala Man
Jackman will play a local hotshot in the new series from Aussie animator Michael Cusack and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.
Where the Crawdads Sing star Taylor John Smith once played Reese Witherspoon's Cruel Intentions love child
Witherspoon, who produced Crawdads, thought Smith looked familiar but had no idea about the connection they shared.
Steven Spielberg shot the music video for Marcus Mumford's 'Cannibal' on his phone
Marcus Mumford's new music video for 'Cannibal' was filmed by Steven Spielberg
Andrew Garfield will play Virgin Atlantic billionaire Richard Branson in Hot Air limited series
Andrew Garfield will portray Richard Branson in 'Hot Air,' a miniseries exposing the infamous 'Dirty Tricks' scandal.
Dave Coulier says he almost starred on Saturday Night Live instead of Full House
NBC execs apparently thought the comedian was too similar to Dana Carvey.
