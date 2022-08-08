Keith Langston

Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond crew have been turned into adorable mini figurines by Fisher-Price.
The actor revealed his experience with vasculitis on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
Woody Harrelson responded to a viral tweet about his baby doppelgänger, even writing her a poem.
The stars of the LGBTQ slasher open up about their groundbreaking new movie, set at a gay conversion camp.
Newly discovered tapes reveal never-used alternate versions to "Linus and Lucy," the unofficial 'Charlie Brown' theme song.
Things are going to get weird…
The raunchy duo are coming to Paramount+ in the series revival, Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head, premiering this week.
Simu Liu, star of 'Shang-Chi' had to bring a maggot back to life using nothing but the warmth from his mouth in the new episode of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'
Dunham recalled director Penny Marshall replying, 'It's called acting, honey.'
Rachel Leigh Cook also stars in the film inspired by Spirit Halloween stores.
The heavy-metal icons projected the character's now-famous finale scene during their encore at the music fest Thursday night.
After reading the 'Avengers: Endgame' script, filmmaker Jon Favreau begged the Russo Brothers not to kill off Iron Man
The actor wrote that he will "always be appreciative" of the support "and look to pass it on."
In a new TikTok video, actress Heather Matarazzo reacts to a fan theory that she's 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo's mom.
"We are all works in progress."
The Glee actor will star as a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles lead the nominations.
"The camera fell to the ground while filming," the rapper shared on social media. "This s--- is gonna be crazy for real."
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August.
Back to school and back to binge-watching as Netflix unveils its streaming lineup for August.
Jackman will play a local hotshot in the new series from Aussie animator Michael Cusack and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.
Witherspoon, who produced Crawdads, thought Smith looked familiar but had no idea about the connection they shared.
Marcus Mumford's new music video for 'Cannibal' was filmed by Steven Spielberg
Andrew Garfield will portray Richard Branson in 'Hot Air,' a miniseries exposing the infamous 'Dirty Tricks' scandal.
NBC execs apparently thought the comedian was too similar to Dana Carvey.
