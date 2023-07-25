Katie Rife

Step Brothers is one of the funniest and most quotable films of the 2000s. See what its stars are doing now, 15 years later.
Advertisement
Lindsay Lohan's breakout film turns 25 today. Join EW as we catch up with the cast of the beloved Disney remake.
The latest film by Martin Scorsese traces the trajectory and tragedy of the real-life Osage murders.
Want to see how X and Pearl stack up against the rest of Ti West's projects? From his 16mm beginnings to his critically acclaimed Mia Goth collaborations, EW ranks the films of the indie-horror maverick.
From silent discoveries to Godzilla to One Cut of the Dead, here are Japan’s strangest, spookiest, and most unsettling horror exports.
From Best Picture winners like Moonlight to folk horror like The Witch, we take a look back at the films that made A24 an indie production powerhouse.
Catch up with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of your favorite stars from the film that kicked off the hit franchise.
Advertisement
Where Titanic was filmed
Video
Explore the underwater locations, massive sound stages, and high-tech camera tricks behind the biggest movie of the ‘90s.
From the wilds of Canada down to Los Angeles, here’s where the first season of Showtime’s buzzy survival drama was filmed.