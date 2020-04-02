30 Delightful Dance Scenes
Gallery
''Black Swan'' pairs the art with angst, but movies and dance have long been happy partners
You get a car!
As the series ends, here's our nominees of Hall of Fame moments that keep us coming back for more, from Carly Smithson's "Blackbird" to David Cook's "Hello"
Parvati and J.T. make some bad decisions when the two tribes merge
From Harrison Ford's Russian in ''K-19'' to Kevin Costner's British in ''Robin Hood'' and 14 other hard-to-comprehend turns: Here's what you get when bad dialects happen to good actors