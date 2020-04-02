Julie Plec
Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec picks her favorite episodes
Article
By Julie Plec
The Originals: Julie Plec blogs 'The Bloody Crown'
Article
By Julie Plec
Vampire Diaries: Julie Plec blogs 'Gods & Monsters'
Article
By Julie Plec
The Originals: Julie Plec blogs SPOILER's big sacrifice
Article
By Julie Plec
Vampire Diaries: Julie Plec blogs 'Requiem for a Dream'
Article
Did you catch the Easter egg?
By Julie Plec
The Originals: Julie Plec blogs 'Where Nothing Stays Buried'
Article
By Julie Plec
Vampire Diaries: Julie Plec blogs 'Kill Em All'
Article
By Julie Plec
The Originals: Julie Plec blogs 'No More Heartbreaks'
Article
By Julie Plec
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com