Joyce Caruso Corrigan

How punk and the Union Jack created a whole new wardrobe
Our fashion experts find out why Showgirl chic is now all the rage
The new glamour of Goth
Article
We review why celebrities, musicians, and even models are suddenly dressing creepy
Johnny Depp, André Benjamin and others rock the ''neo-dandy'' look
Celebs salute military chic
Article
Field jackets, dog tags, and commando-style cargo pants are the latest fad for stars like Jay-Z, Brad Pitt, and Chris Martin
Director David LaChappelle's new film documents the new art form's roots in charismatic church and African rituals
EW delves into the effect of clothing on ballroom dancing
Formerly fashion-challenged bands like Green Day and the Killers are trading in grunge for glamour