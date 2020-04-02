Joss Whedon
No. 1 fan Joss Whedon on ''Veronica Mars''
Article
The ''Buffy'' creator shares his thoughts on the teen-sleuth show
By Joss Whedon
Tip Sheet: Joss Whedon
Article
The ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' creator recommends series to inspire fledgling writers
By Joss Whedon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com