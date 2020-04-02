Skip to content
Joshua Rivera
Matt Kindt on the end of Mind MGMT, a comic that might be trying to brainwash you
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Behind the scenes of Weird Al Yankovic's 'Mad Magazine' takeover
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Pete Wentz on Fall Out Boy's secret plan to take over the world
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'Guitar Hero Live:' Our first impressions
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
How Daredevil gave birth to dark superhero stories -- and showed us how to end them
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Looks like the female Thor is outselling her predecessor
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Archie Comics announces new horror imprint, teases series
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Here is why the comics world is fighting over a 'Batgirl' cover
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'The Americans' recap: 'Divestment'
Article
One target gets off easy, another gets burned alive, and Martha is dangerously close to the truth.
By
Joshua Rivera
Watch the trailer for new comic 'We Can Never Go Home'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Spider-Man's wife, child to return in 'Renew Your Vows'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'Cinderella' has a charmed Friday at box office: $23M
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Jimmy Kimmel took over EW's Instagram and it got a little weird
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: 'A Fractured House'
Article
Hydra frames S.H.I.E.L.D., and we finally meet a certain someone's scary older brother.
By
Joshua Rivera
Valiant's superhero movies are worth getting excited about
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'The Americans' recap: 'Walter Taffet'
Article
Martha is in a jam, and season 3 kicks into high gear.
By
Joshua Rivera
Nielsen report says that we're watching lots of TV online, obviously
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Gorgeous Oscar-nominated short 'The Dam Keeper' to become gorgeous graphic novel series-
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'The Princess Who Saved Herself' is a children's book that's reinventing the princess myth
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
There are now Yetis in 'Far Cry 4'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Second 'Daredevil' trailer brings the pain -- and the Kingpin
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
One of the worst superteams ever returns with DC's 'Section Eight'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Carly Rae Jepsen's 'I Really Like You' is Tom Hanks' 'Dancing In the Street'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
Marvel announces 'Guardians of Knowhere,' a mystery set during 'Secret Wars'
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
'Star Trek Online' unveils in-game Leonard Nimoy memorial
Article
By
Joshua Rivera
