In a double episode, the teams visit a concentration camp, then stuff themselves with sausages
Survivor recap: Gag Reflux
Article
Todd plays a dangerous game with the immunity idol, and a yucky food challenge hurls his twisted plan back in his face
Survivor recap: Burn, Baby, Burn
Article
Jaime exits after the merge when she plays what she hopes is an immunity idol, but Jeff Probst tosses it into the fire pit
While James and Parvati bickered and Jason went idol hunting, Natalie came out of nowhere to take charge of the game
Trapped in a banana suit, Casey realizes that he's been tricked, while Lydia slowly goes crazy for Jessie. Literally crazy.
FIRST, DO NO FARM. HE'S GOT THE DRIVE The deadly haystack challenge from season 6 returns to drive the final five teams crazy
In Amsterdam, two teams fail so miserably at challenges, you wonder why they weren't both eliminated