Josh Wolk

Josh Wolk is a senior editor at EW and the author of ''Cabin Pressure: One Man's Desparate Attempt to Recapture His Youth as a Camp Counselor''
''The Amazing Race'': Twice as inappropriate
Article
In a double episode, the teams visit a concentration camp, then stuff themselves with sausages
By Josh Wolk
Survivor recap: Gag Reflux
Article
Todd plays a dangerous game with the immunity idol, and a yucky food challenge hurls his twisted plan back in his face
By Josh Wolk
Survivor recap: Burn, Baby, Burn
Article
Jaime exits after the merge when she plays what she hopes is an immunity idol, but Jeff Probst tosses it into the fire pit
By Josh Wolk
Survivor recap: A New Force Rises
Article
While James and Parvati bickered and Jason went idol hunting, Natalie came out of nowhere to take charge of the game
By Josh Wolk
Big Brother recap: The Peel World
Article
Trapped in a banana suit, Casey realizes that he's been tricked, while Lydia slowly goes crazy for Jessie. Literally crazy.
By Josh Wolk
The Amazing Race recap: Hit the Hay
Article
FIRST, DO NO FARM. HE'S GOT THE DRIVE The deadly haystack challenge from season 6 returns to drive the final five teams crazy
By Josh Wolk
Josh Wolk's Pop Culture Club talks 'Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew': Silly, then powerful, then back again
Article
By Josh Wolk
The Amazing Race recap: Dutch Ado About Nothing
Article
In Amsterdam, two teams fail so miserably at challenges, you wonder why they weren't both eliminated
By Josh Wolk
