Flying High on Virtual Reality
Yes, Facebook, the Oculus Rift is crazy cool, but when will we actually get our hands on VR controllers and videogames?
4 Cool Gadgets
The annual Consumer Electronics Show wrapped up on Jan. 10; here's our preview of the devices you'll be lusting after
Gaming, TVs, speakers, more that caught our eye at the Consumer Electronics Show
The Year's Gadget Game Changers
2013 saw some great leaps forward for at-home and on-the-go entertainment; here are our picks for the devices that truly dazzled
19 Great Gifts for Music Lovers
Box sets, books, and gear for the chart-toppers in your heart at holiday time
9 Winning Gifts for Gamers
From Xbox One and PS4 to the titles that bring them to life, our top holiday picks
Great Gifts for Gadget Geeks
Tablets, smartwatches, USB cufflinks with a ''Star Wars'' twist, more top picks!
Check out our top picks for the entertainment obsessive in your life
Multitasking TV
You're not the only one checking Wikipedia on your tablet while watching the tube; the latest stats show that the future of TV means two screens are better than one
The Best Of CES
A high-tech cascade hit Las Vegas Jan. 8--11 at the annual International Consumer Electronics Show. We were on hand to spot the hottest trends and the coolest new gadgets.
The age of Amazon
Movies, TV series, music, books, tablets. (And, um, groceries.) How big will the megaretailer's media dominance get?
The TV of the future
Just what might the next-generation television set be able to do? With any luck, everything.
Google's turn for a tablet
Google recently debuted the Nexus 7 tablet, as well as the Nexus Q, a streaming media device
Inside the battle over e-books
In the midst of sky-rocketing e-books sales, the Department of Justice is suing major book publishers over rising prices
The iPad...plus!
Apple's new tablet made its splashy debut, but other major tech players had very big news of their own
On Jan. 10-13, Las Vegas hosted the annual International Consumer Electronics Show. Our expert was on hand to get the lowdown on the next big things in high tech