Constance Wu recalls 'betrayal' by Asian American advocate who praised abuser she told him about
Wu revealed that she told the man about sexual harassment during season 2 of Fresh Off the Boat, and later watched her confidant publicly praise her alleged abuser on stage.
Whoopi Goldberg tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 led to Sister Act 3 happening
"We're getting a script at the end of the month," Goldberg told former costar Najimy on The View.
Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
The musician won a Grammy for her classic 'Queen of the House' in 1966 and released the popular protest song 'Home of the Brave.'
Lindsay Lohan sings 'Jingle Bell Rock' (again) with holiday amnesia in Falling for Christmas trailer
'Glee' alum Chord Overstreet cozies up to the actress after a nasty skiing accident in the new footage from Lohan's first major movie in nearly a decade.
Jada Pinkett Smith writing book covering 'complicated marriage to Will Smith'
The untitled memoir will reveal the actress' "lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," per the publisher.
Jamie Lee Curtis 'absolutely' wants another Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan
"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis said at a Halloween Ends event in Mexico City.
Buffy, WandaVision star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS, will return for Agatha spin-off
She discussed her diagnosis in a new interview, also confirming her character's return in Kathryn Hahn's new 'Coven of Chaos' Disney+ spin-off.
Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher explains why she included Garry, Penny Marshall scene
"It just felt right," Fletcher exclusively tells EW of incorporating a clip from the original Hocus Pocus featuring "Master" and his "Little Woman" wife.
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'
"Just comment on the acting," Goldberg said on The View.
Hocus Pocus 2 cast reveals what Thora Birch would've done as Dani in planned sequel return
Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham exclusively discuss early script details that had Birch returning as Dani in a clever way.
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Make sure you watch the Hocus Pocus 2 credits all the way through.
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million settlement after SEC cryptocurrency investigation
The SEC claimed that she failed to disclose that she was paid for an Instagram post about EMAX crypto tokens.
Billy Eichner disappointed by Bros box office: Straight people 'just didn't show up'
"That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately," the Bros writer-star tweeted after the film finished in fourth place over its opening weekend.
Lindsay Lohan drops Falling for Christmas photos on Oct. 3, the iconic Mean Girls date
Get a new look at her upcoming holiday rom-com with Chord Overstreet.
Every original Hocus Pocus reference in Hocus Pocus 2
You won't have to twist your bones (or bend your back) to spot all of the references to the OG Hocus Pocus in Hocus Pocus 2.
Hocus Pocus 2 cast explains Winnie's shocking end scene, new coven's future: 'They can always come back'
EW exclusively chats with Hocus Pocus 2 stars Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham to ask burning questions about that epic ending (and potential next movie).
Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros
Eichner exclusively explains why he wanted Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Seth Meyers, and more to appear in the gay rom-com.
Binx vs. Cobweb: Who's the superior Hocus Pocus cat?
Choose your fighter: A cat who talks (!!!) or a cat who sides with a deceptive man that tricks teenage girls into resurrecting murderous witches?
Billy Eichner reveals how he landed Debra Messing's Bros cameo: Her 'cursing is the funniest thing'
Video
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Video
OG Hocus Pocus actors aren't in Hocus Pocus 2 — but here's how Max, Allison, and Dani are!
Video
Bros cast breaks down that epic sex scene — and reveals '$30,000 butt rig' they cut from the film
Video
Kathy Najimy explains why Mary's crooked mouth is on the other side in Hocus Pocus 2
Video
Bros stars Ts Madison, Miss Lawrence want studio rom-coms about trans people: 'Imagine me as Julia Roberts'
Video
Bros cast reveal painful experiences on Hollywood sets: 'I was asked to play into a stereotype'
Video
