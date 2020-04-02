Wu revealed that she told the man about sexual harassment during season 2 of
Fresh Off the Boat, and later watched her confidant publicly praise her alleged abuser on stage.
Advertisement
"We're getting a script at the end of the month," Goldberg told former costar Najimy on
The View.
The musician won a Grammy for her classic 'Queen of the House' in 1966 and released the popular protest song 'Home of the Brave.'
'Glee' alum Chord Overstreet cozies up to the actress after a nasty skiing accident in the new footage from Lohan's first major movie in nearly a decade.
The untitled memoir will reveal the actress' "lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," per the publisher.
"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis said at a
Halloween Ends event in Mexico City.
She discussed her diagnosis in a new interview, also confirming her character's return in Kathryn Hahn's new 'Coven of Chaos' Disney+ spin-off.
Advertisement
"It just felt right," Fletcher exclusively tells EW of incorporating a clip from the original
Hocus Pocus featuring "Master" and his "Little Woman" wife.
"Just comment on the acting," Goldberg said on
The View.
She discussed her diagnosis in a new interview, also confirming her character's return in Kathryn Hahn's new 'Coven of Chaos' Disney+ spin-off.
"It just felt right," Fletcher exclusively tells EW of incorporating a clip from the original
Hocus Pocus featuring "Master" and his "Little Woman" wife.
"Just comment on the acting," Goldberg said on
The View.
Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham exclusively discuss early script details that had Birch returning as Dani in a clever way.
Make sure you watch the
Hocus Pocus 2 credits all the way through.
Advertisement
The SEC claimed that she failed to disclose that she was paid for an Instagram post about EMAX crypto tokens.
"That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately," the
Bros writer-star tweeted after the film finished in fourth place over its opening weekend.
Get a new look at her upcoming holiday rom-com with Chord Overstreet.
You won't have to twist your bones (or bend your back) to spot all of the references to the OG
Hocus Pocus in Hocus Pocus 2.
EW exclusively chats with
Hocus Pocus 2 stars Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham to ask burning questions about that epic ending (and potential next movie).
Eichner exclusively explains why he wanted Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Seth Meyers, and more to appear in the gay rom-com.
Choose your fighter: A cat who talks (!!!) or a cat who sides with a deceptive man that tricks teenage girls into resurrecting murderous witches?
Advertisement
"She was always so game and so fun," Eichner tells EW of getting the
Will & Grace star to appear for a scene-stealing moment in Bros.
Breaking down the sweet return of "Master" and his "Little Woman" in
Hocus Pocus 2.
Max, Allison, and Dani play an important role in
Hocus Pocus 2, even if the actors who played them in the 1993 original aren't in the movie.
Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane recall that puppeteers were needed to operate the rig. "Luke will take your foot and put it in his face, and you go from there," Eichner adds.
"This is a big comedy, so you don't have to be subtle or have a 40-page Shakespearean backstory," Najimy tells EW of updating Mary Sanderson's iconic mouth move for the sequel.
Madison and Lawrence tell EW what they think the plot for a major studio rom-com about a trans woman or a non-binary person might entail.
Luke Macfarlane shares that a director once asked him to "be more flamboyant," while a fellow cast member on a prior project told Miss Lawrence she was "just too much for TV."
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.