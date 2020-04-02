Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: Sip-and-see you in court
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: The Beyoncé of Surry County
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Haunting of Bly Manor binge recap
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: Grace under fire
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: You gonna drag me? Yes.
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of New York City recap: STFU, okay?!
Video
Dorinda tries one more time to take some accountability for her actions throughout the season, but it's all a little too late.
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: I know that underwear
Video
By Jodi Walker
The Real Housewives of New York City recap: Tinsley leaves a legend
Video
Tinsley takes her final stand as a New York Housewife and, well, kind of reads Dorinda for filth on her way out.
By Jodi Walker
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com