Jim Farber

John Prine, revered singer-songwriter, dies at 73
Prine had a genius for putting difficult truths and complex emotions into simple language, communicating great wisdom with a conversational ease.
How Janis Joplin went from small-town Texas kid to musical pioneer
Holly George-Warren's revealing new book Janis: Her Life and Story sheds light on one of the most influential artists in history.
What Tanya Tucker got wrong about While I'm Livin', her first album of original material in 17 years
The country superstar details the doubts she had about her new record — and why she eventually came to love the project
How an early romance helped shape Leonard Cohen's music
Marianne Ihlen met the songwriter while on the Greek island of Hydra
Hozier on love, politics, and trying to follow the worldwide success of 'Take Me to Church'
Graham Nash, Brandi Carlile, and more artists on what Joni Mitchell means to them
Article
12 days that changed the Rolling Stones forever
Article
'I was meant to survive': Tina Turner on music, marriage, and her new memoir
Article
