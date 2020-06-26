Jillian Sederholm

Jillian Sederholm is digital news director for EW.com and co-host of EW's BINGE podcast covering RuPaul's Drag Race. You can follow her on Twitter @JillianSed to geek out over SNL or discuss Christian Bale's entire filmography.
Missing 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed dead, search turns to recovery mission, police say

The actress' 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat Wednesday.
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!
Dr. Fauci gets his wish for Brad Pitt to play him on 'SNL'

Watch RuPaul turn Pete Davidson into the next drag superstar in 'SNL' digital short

The future of drag is... Chad? OK.
'The Masked Singer' revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 3

Watch Adam Driver in 'SNL' sequel to beloved 'Star Wars Undercover Boss' sketch

Kylo Ren has a new disguise.
Friday Five: Hayley Williams goes solo, Pearl Jam go Talking Heads, and more of the best songs this week

See all the photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage reunion at the SAG Awards

'SNL' announces Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, to host first episode of 2020

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ finally reveals the answer to that huge cliffhanger from original show

See all the stars on the AMAs red carpet

Enjoy pre-'Breaking Bad' Aaron Paul and more great celeb throwback portraits

The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 2

EW's 'BINGE' podcast sashays to season 5 with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' icons

TV // June 26, 2020
Watch 'Rocketman' star Taron Egerton sing a duet with the real Elton John

Movies // June 01, 2019
Elton meets Freddie: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek celebrates 'Rocketman' premiere

Movies // May 31, 2019
Peggy Lipton, 'The Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks' star, dies at 72

TV // May 11, 2019
Did Drake just doom Arya Stark with Billboard Awards shout-out?

TV // May 01, 2019
Watch Zac Efron sweetly reveal to Matthew Broderick how 'Ferris Bueller' changed his life

Movies // April 27, 2019
See 'Game of Thrones' stars with and without their beards

TV // May 17, 2019
See where 'Game of Thrones' ranks in all-time TV nude scenes

TV // April 15, 2019
See Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at 'Game of Thrones' premieres through the years

TV // April 04, 2019
5 things we noticed about where people are sitting at the Emmys

Emmys // September 16, 2018
'Felicity' cast reveals what might have been in Meghan's mystery box

TV // June 23, 2018
'Saturday Night Live' recap: Tina Fey hosts star-studded season 43 finale

Recaps // May 20, 2018
Tina Fey, Nicki Minaj sing about female friendship in cut 'SNL' sketch

TV // May 20, 2018
'SNL' finds the one Chicago TV show you won't want to watch

TV // May 20, 2018
'Saturday Night Live' recap: Amy Schumer ditches politics to celebrate moms

Recaps // May 13, 2018
Melissa McCarthy makes surprise 'SNL' cameo as Michael Che's very proud stepmom

TV // May 13, 2018
Newlywed Amy Schumer shares details of 'worthless' proposal in 'SNL' monologue

TV // May 13, 2018
'SNL': Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch defend their home teams in colonial Super Bowl send-up

TV // February 04, 2018
Alec Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as McDonald’s-chomping Trump in 'Fox & Friends' sketch

TV // February 04, 2018
See 'Game of Thrones' stars in their earliest roles

TV // May 17, 2019
