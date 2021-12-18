Jessica Wang
Sayaka Kanda, Japanese actress and singer, dies at 35
Video
The star, who notably voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen, died Saturday.
Advertisement
Rue grapples with love lost and sobriety in the Euphoria season 2 trailer
Video
The second season returns to HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 9.
Quidditch associations to change name of sport to distance themselves from J.K. Rowling
Video
Rowling's comments about the trans community have courted controversy.
Tom Holland makes good on Spider-Man set visit invite to young boy who saved sister from dog attack
Video
Bridger Walker filled in for Zendaya as a stunt double during web-slinging practice.
Scream stars share killer behind-the-screams tidbits in EW's special collector's edition
Video
Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream hits newsstands Dec. 24.
Spider-Man: No Way Home web slings into top box office spot
Video
Tom Holland's third 'Spider-Man' installment takes the top box office spot this week, marking an opening weekend best for the franchise.
Drakeo the Ruler dies at 28 from stabbing at Once Upon a Time in LA Festival
Video
The rapper was scheduled to take the stage at the hip hop festival on Saturday.
Former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver charged with falsely obtaining funds for Elijah Wood film
Video
Baver has been charged with falsely obtaining COVID-19 PPP relief aid for the film 'No Man of God.'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's coming to Netflix in January: Interview With the Vampire, a new season of Ozark, and more
Video
See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streamer next year.
Sex and the City star Mario Cantone pays tribute to 'great TV husband' Willie Garson
Video
The actor shared a touching remembrance of his SATC and And Just Like That costar, who died in September.
Chris Noth responds to sexual misconduct allegations: 'I did not assault these women'
Video
The Sex and the City actor called sexual assault allegations from two women "categorically false."
90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch dies from COVID-19 complications at 45
Video
bell hooks, acclaimed feminist author and educator, dies at 69
Video
Her works included the influential 1981 book Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism.
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com