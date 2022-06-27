Jesse Porter

Jesse has worked as a sommelier, a bartender, and a spirits rep. He's available to have a drink with you next week or the week after, but this week is a little crazy.



Based in Los Angeles, Jesse has written for television and for print and online publications. His beverage writing has appeared in Mutineer Magazine, and he authored the Young Winos of LA blog from 2008 to 2012. Additionally, he's written for animated television shows such as Bunnicula, Skylanders Academy, and The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and his humor writing has appeared in McSweeney's Internet Tendency and Splitsider / Vulture.



Jesse has a degree in television scriptwriting from Ithaca College.