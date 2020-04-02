Jeremy Helligar

Brief updates on births, divorces, court dates, and more
Michael Malone answers questions about teaming up with fictional character Marcie Walsh to write ''The Killing Club''
On a special Valentine's Day episode, Bree prepares to bring the pain, and Mike shows he's dying to spend time with Susan
The women learn that difficult little boys grow up to be difficult little boys
Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, and Teri Hatcher prove they all deserve to win. And we love you, too, Nicolette
Why does Bree steal the show and our hearts every week? Because she keeps on fighting while keeping up appearances
Losing their battles for their husbands' hearts and minds, Gabrielle and Bree pull out the weapons of mass distraction -- lingerie
Teri Hatcher's character comes out on top, and millions of everywomen everywhere cheer