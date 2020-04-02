Jeremy Helligar
Celebrity news for the week of July 29, 2005
Article
Brief updates on births, divorces, court dates, and more
By Jeremy Helligar
''One Life'' character becomes a co-author
Article
Michael Malone answers questions about teaming up with fictional character Marcie Walsh to write ''The Killing Club''
By Jeremy Helligar
''Desperate Housewives'': The mysteries of love
Article
On a special Valentine's Day episode, Bree prepares to bring the pain, and Mike shows he's dying to spend time with Susan
By Jeremy Helligar
''Desperate Housewives'': When kids stay bad
Article
The women learn that difficult little boys grow up to be difficult little boys
By Jeremy Helligar
''Housewives'': Whose performance deserves a Globe?
Article
Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, and Teri Hatcher prove they all deserve to win. And we love you, too, Nicolette
By Jeremy Helligar
''Desperate Housewives'': Bree is under attack
Article
Why does Bree steal the show and our hearts every week? Because she keeps on fighting while keeping up appearances
By Jeremy Helligar
''Desperate Housewives'': Gabrielle fights back
Article
Losing their battles for their husbands' hearts and minds, Gabrielle and Bree pull out the weapons of mass distraction -- lingerie
By Jeremy Helligar
''Desperate Housewives'': Suddenly, Susan succeeds
Article
Teri Hatcher's character comes out on top, and millions of everywomen everywhere cheer
By Jeremy Helligar
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com