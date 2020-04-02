Jen Juneau

Chrissy Teigen talks pregnancy loss, explains why John Legend was 'hesitant' to get son's pictures
Article
By Jen Juneau
Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with first child: 'I feel a sense of peace'
Article
Emily Ratajkowski revealed the news of her pregnancy in a candid essay for Vogue about gender
By Jen Juneau
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome daughter
Article
By Jen Juneau
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome first child River in honor of actor's late brother
Video
The couple named their newborn son after Phoenix's brother, who died in 1993.
By Jen Juneau
Supergirl costars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood welcome their first child
Video
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot last September.
By Jen Juneau
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith expecting first child together
Article
By Jen Juneau
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcome son: 'He's a dream boy'
Article
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's new addition joins big sister Arlo, whom the couple welcomed in August 2015.
By Jen Juneau
SNL alum Abby Elliott expecting first child with husband Billy Kennedy after fertility struggles
Article
By Jen Juneau
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl: 'We are completely in love'
Article
By Jen Juneau
Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington and 13 Reasons Why actor Matthew Alan welcome baby son
Article
By Christina Dugan, Jen Juneau
Hugh Hefner's son Cooper and Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne welcome baby daughter
Video
"We couldn't be happier," Cooper Hefner says.
By Anya Leon, Jen Juneau
Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her second child
Article
By Jen Juneau
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel welcome a son
Article
By Mary Green, Jen Juneau
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcome first child
Article
By Jen Juneau, Aili Nahas
Will Arnett and girlfriend Alessandra Brawn welcome a baby boy
Article
By Jen Juneau, Elizabeth Leonard
Iggy Azalea reveals she and partner Playboi Carti have welcomed a son
Article
"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," Iggy Azalea said
By Robyn Merrett, Jen Juneau
Elon Musk and Grimes' baby name, X Æ A-12, 'won't be accepted' by California law
Video
"In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," David Glass, a family law attorney, told PEOPLE.
By Jen Juneau, Kara Warner
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross expecting second child together
Article
By Jen Juneau
Lea Michele is pregnant! Glee star expecting first child with husband Zandy Reich
Article
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who dated for about two years, tied the knot in March 2019.
By Aili Nahas, Benjamin VanHoose
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra welcome their second baby together
Article
By Jen Juneau, Elizabeth Leonard
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting baby 4 months after miscarriage: 'Just got the great news'
Article
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's baby on the way will join big sisters Carmen and Ireland, plus big brothers Romeo, Leonardo, and Rafael.
By Jen Juneau, Georgia Slater
Superstore's Nico Santos reveals stepdad died from coronavirus, mom is currently 'fighting' it
Video
"He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile," Santos said of his stepfather, Sonny.
By Jen Juneau
Elon Musk and Grimes welcome their first child together: 'Mom & baby all good'
Article
The baby is the first for Grimes, while Elon Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.
By Jen Juneau, Gabrielle Chung
Carson Daly and wife Siri welcome daughter Goldie Patricia
Article
By Charlotte Triggs, Jen Juneau
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcome son Callum Michael Rebel: 'Our hearts exploded'
Article
By Jen Juneau
