Jeff Gordinier

Back in 2002, Bowie and Moby covered EW's summer music preview issue with a candid conversation.
David Bowie EW interview archive
Back in 1997, Bowie opened up in a rare interview about his life and legacy.
The New Classics
They do make 'em like they used to. Dig this latter-day landmark disc.
Expatriate Games
An Aussie in L.A. alters his direction and gets 'Quiet' for a change
The country-pop queen gives a taste of her first album in five years and reveals why she won't use her tough times as material -- an excerpt from Entertainment Weekly's Nov. 8, 2002, issue
Jurassic Spark
TWO YEARS AGO, QUALITY CONTROL MADE JURASSIC 5 CRITICS' FAVES. NOW, WITH POWER IN NUMBERS L.A.'S HIPPEST HIP-HOP COLLECTIVE IS LOOKING TO MAKE NOISE IN THE HOOD.