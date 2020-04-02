Jeff Gordinier

Jeff Gordinier is an editor-at-large for EW; he has occasionally been mistaken for actor Edward Norton
David Bowie EW Cover: Inside David Bowie and Moby’s out-of-this-world 2002 tour
Back in 2002, Bowie and Moby covered EW's summer music preview issue with a candid conversation.
By Jeff Gordinier
David Bowie EW interview archive
Back in 1997, Bowie opened up in a rare interview about his life and legacy.
By Jeff Gordinier
Willie Nelson: Still smokin'! (From the EW archive, Sept. 1998)
By Jeff Gordinier
The New Classics
They do make 'em like they used to. Dig this latter-day landmark disc.
By Jeff Gordinier
Expatriate Games
An Aussie in L.A. alters his direction and gets 'Quiet' for a change
By Jeff Gordinier
Shania Twain Does Not Believe In Tears
The queen of country pop gives us a taste of UP!, her first album in five years, and the hard times you won't hear her sing about
By Jeff Gordinier
Jurassic Spark
TWO YEARS AGO, QUALITY CONTROL MADE JURASSIC 5 CRITICS' FAVES. NOW, WITH POWER IN NUMBERS L.A.'S HIPPEST HIP-HOP COLLECTIVE IS LOOKING TO MAKE NOISE IN THE HOOD.
By Jeff Gordinier
