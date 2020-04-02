Oops, they did it again—an amusing if unsurprising revival of the show that introduced NYC to Britney
The stars shine but Douglas Carter Beane's memory play is best left forgotten
"We wanted the finale to be authentic and controversial," says the show's executive producer Clyde Phillips
EW talked to the departing star of the beloved Showtime comedy on what she'll miss most, and what's coming up for her
The 'Good Wife' stars in this positively goofball take on Mephistophelean madness
'Clybourne Park' author Bruce Norris' latest is naughty, not nice, and all terrific
An immersive, highly entertaining sneak peek into the stage's most brutal day
The 'Weeds' star gives a tour-de-force in a terrific new May-December romance
The 1998 Drew Barrymore girl-power fable gets a starry musical makeover
2015 Tony Awards: Who will win?
EW's Jason Clark and Marc Snetiker weigh in on who'll emerge victorious on June 7
This biomusical about the legendary film star is a yankee doodle bore
A naughty but possibly too-nice look at intermarital hanky (s)panky
The frugal Fiasco troupe comes up with another Bard-won winner
Julie White joins a superb cast for a play that’s a bit off-track
Opera diva Renée Fleming stars in a new comedy that’s only mezzo mezzo
A revival of the R&H classic that’s ravishing, moving…etcetera, etcetera, and so forth