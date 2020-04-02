Jamie Malanowski
Look at Me
Article
By Jamie Malanowski
The Yes Men
Article
By Jamie Malanowski
Judgment At Nuremberg
Article
By Jamie Malanowski
The First Ladies' memorable celebrity encounters
Article
EW's favorite moments of presidential wives meeting with the stars
By Jamie Malanowski
Bizarre encounters between presidents and entertainers
Article
EW counts down the 20 most memorable political milestones in the last 61 years
By Jamie Malanowski
The Great Escape
Article
By Jamie Malanowski
Roundtable: The Cast Of 'Camp'
Article
EW interviews cast of ''Camp''
By Jamie Malanowski
The Wright Stuff
Article
On the 100th anniversary of Wilbur and Orville's historic flight -- our Top Gun 10
By Jamie Malanowski
A publishing giant talks about Marlon Brando and Monica Lewinsky
Article
Michael Korda explains which books sell, which ones matter, and which ones he'll never publish
By Jamie Malanowski
The Colorado shootings lead many to the Internet
Article
And some online responses have been misguided -- or ugly
By Jamie Malanowski
Legacy: Joe DiMaggio
Article
We remember the New York Yankees baseball player
By Jamie Malanowski
The 100 Greatest Moments In Television: 1960s
Article
As real-life events shaped this turbulent decade, TV shows encouraged viewers to turn on, tune in, and drop out
By Jamie Malanowski
The 100 Greatest Moments In Television/1980s
Article
Just as the medium hit its stride, we had to learn a whole new vocabulary. Can you say CNN, MTV, and VCR?
By Jamie Malanowski
Film is going to bring back Andy Kaufman
Article
''Man on the Moon'' stars Jim Carrey as the bizarro funnyman
By Jamie Malanowski
George Clooney will leave ''ER''
Article
He next appears in ''Three Kings''
By Jamie Malanowski
A movie featuring Kiss
Article
''Detroit Rock City'' recreates a fans quest to attend the 1978 Kiss Love Gun Show
By Jamie Malanowski
Can a John Irving adaptation find film success?
Article
''Cider House Rules'' could gain critic approval with Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, and the author as screenwriter
By Jamie Malanowski
Another remake hits screens this year
Article
''The Thomas Crown Affair'' will now feature Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the cat-and-mouse film
By Jamie Malanowski
Harrison Ford faces infidelity this summer
Article
''Random Hearts'' brings the actor together with director Sydney Pollack
By Jamie Malanowski
Calista Flockhart scrutinized on and off screen
Article
The 'Ally McBeal' actress isn't worried about the attention
By Jamie Malanowski
Villains from Hell
Article
We offer up some new movie ideas that borrow from the recent trend found in ''Indecent Proposal'' and ''The Stepfather''
By Jess Cagle, Jamie Malanowski
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com