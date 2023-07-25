James Mercadante

We'll never let go of this iconic, game-changing feat of moviemaking. Catch up with the stars of Titanic and see where their hearts have gone on to since its 1997 premiere.
Advertisement
See how your favorite characters transformed from the 1991 animated classic to the 2017 remake
25 best boy bands ever!
Gallery
We set our squeal-o-meters to 11 and count down all the musical hotties who've stolen our hearts, including One Direction, BTS, and *NSYNC.
With thousands of streaming options to choose from, where do you even start? Don’t worry — we’ve got some suggestions for you.