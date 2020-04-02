James Kaplan

Up close with Michelle Pfeiffer
The actress struggles to balance her search for the perfect movie role with being a major movie star
Brad Pitt's transformation
In ''A River Runs Through It,'' the heartthrob graduates from sex symbol to real actor
Geena Davis plays to win
The actress stars in ''A League of Their Own''
The star reveals details about the making of the movie and her future
Talking 'bout Their Generation
Why Lawrence and Meg Kasdan's ''Grand Canyon'' is striking a chord with the ''Big Chill'' audience in the '90s
The life of Warren Beatty
The actor speaks out about ''Bugsy,'' aging, and fatherhood
Lily Tomlin: A test of character
With a new movie of her one-woman show, the comedian returns to the public eye
The new tomes about the literary stars raise ethical questions