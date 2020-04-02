James Jam
An Englishman in Austin: A SXSW report
Article
Our man from NME picks his highlights from the Texas music fest
By James Jam
Catch this week's indie-rock buzz from the U.K.
Article
Our man at the ''NME'' introduces us to ''Britain's best new band,'' the Twang. Plus: New Dinosaur Jr and London's Shockwaves fest
By James Jam
Catch this week's indie-rock buzz from the U.K.
Article
Our man at the NME feels Brand New after listening to the band's CD for the 176th time. Plus: an Arcade Fire world exclusive event
By James Jam
Catch this week's indie-rock buzz from the U.K.
Article
Kaiser Chiefs' new one shapes up as a classic, while Queen's Brian May has an ax to grind
By James Jam
Catch this week's buzz from the U.K. indie-rock scene
Article
Take down a ''Bono-in-training,'' follow the London adventures of Arcade Fire, and other trans-Atlantic fun
By James Jam
The latest buzz from the U.K. indie-rock scene
Article
Introducing a column from the new-bands editor of the ''NME''
By James Jam
