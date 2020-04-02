Jake Perlman
2004: 'Napoleon Dynamite'
Article
The cast remembers making the cult classic (Gosh!)
By Jake Perlman
Pink and Dallas Green talk their new collaboration, 'You + Me'
Article
By Jake Perlman
Watch Robin Williams in the trailer for 'A Merry Friggin' Christmas'
Article
By Jake Perlman
Record 83 countries to compete for Foreign Language Oscar
Article
By Jake Perlman
New Bjork album with Arca confirmed for 2015
Article
By Jake Perlman
Andy Mientus cast as openly gay villain Pied Piper on 'The Flash'
Article
By Jake Perlman
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss added to 'Magic Mike XXL' cast
Article
By Jake Perlman
'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' coming to TV
Article
By Jake Perlman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com