Jackson McHenry
Hannibal recap: Contorno
Everything starts to converge in Florence.
'Empire' recap: 'False Imposition'
Lucious sets his sights on an unruly talent. Cookie coaches Tianna.
'Empire' season finale recap: 'Die But Once' and 'Who I Am'
Empire heads to its IPO. Lucious gets game-changing news.
'Empire' recap: 'Dangerous Bonds'
Hakeem and Jamal race to finish new projects.
'Empire' recap: 'Out, Damned Spot'
Jamal's ambition messes with his personal life.
'Empire' recap: 'Our Dancing Days'
The Lyon family preps for an investor showcase.
'Empire' recap: 'The Lyon's Roar'
Cookie plans a family collaboration. Jamal has big news.
'Empire' recap: 'Unto the Breach'
When Anika betrays the label, the Lyon family jumps to action.
'Empire' recap: 'Sins of the Father'
Andre goes through therapy. Lucious' past catches up with him.
Empire recap: 'The Devil Quotes Scripture'
Cookie seeks out an old friend. The conflict between Lucious and Jamal comes to a head.
Empire recap: 'The Outspoken King'
Lucious and Cookie fight over a PR crisis. Jamal and Hakeem try to stay friends.
Empire series premiere recap: 'Pilot'
Music mogul Lucious Lyon looks for a successor among his sons, while his ex-con ex-wife gets all up in his business.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: "Stakeout"
Jake and Charles spend eight days bickering in a condemned hotel. Rosa courts a beau.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'The Pontiac Bandit Returns'
In the land of Brooklyn, Christmas brings car thieves, Giggle Pig, and Lobster Thermidor.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'Road Trip'
Jake and Sophia and Amy and Teddy head upstate a for a night full of romantic tension and creepy dolls.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'USPIS'
Jake tries to work with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's lead investigator without going postal himself.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'Lockdown'
A Thanksgiving biohazard scare sets the precinct on lockdown and puts Jake's leadership skills to the test.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'Jake and Sophia'
In an episode full of improbable circumstances, Amy gets involved in the race union rep and Jake hits it off with Eva Longoria.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'The Mole'
There's a mole in the precinct, and the hunt for him turns up everyone's secrets. Meanwhile, Terry and Diaz look for drugs at a disco.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'Halloween II'
Jake and Holt double down on last year's bet, Terry wants Gina to get serious, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine recycles plot like last year's candy.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'The Jimmy Jab Games'
When Holt and Terry leave the office, the rest of the team face off in a contest of wills, bets, and bagels.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap: 'Chocolate Milk'
Kyra Sedgwick guest stars as Captain Holt's old rival. Jake and Terry explore the world of vasectomies, milk bars, and friendship.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season premiere recap: 'Undercover'
Jake returns to the force, and then goes back undercover. Meanwhile, Captain Holt makes the station run drills.
Watch the very, very NSFW trailer for 'Wetlands'
Key and Peele, Viola Davis, Andy Samberg join list of Emmy presenters
