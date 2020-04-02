Irv Slifkin

Green light for 'Philadelphia'
Actor Tom Hanks and director Jonathan Demme helm Hollywood's first studio movie about AIDS
Matt Dillon's roles
We look back at the actor's career, including ''Little Darlings'' and ''The Flamingo Kid''
Paul Mazursky's film cameos
The director's frequent appearances in his own films, including ''Scenes From a Mall''
Danny Glover: Action hero
The actor talks about Hollywood and how his fans see him as an action star
Great Actor-Director duos
A list of films done by Sydney Pollack and Robert Redford
Straight to tape
From ''The Big Picture'' to ''Little Monsters'' -- We investigate why there are so many movies the big screen forgot