Hillary Busis

Misanthropy has a name — and it's Daria Morgendorffer. Take a trip into the psyche of everyone's favorite sarcastic teen with our guide to the classic '90s cartoon.
He was People's Sexiest Man Alive; supporting evidence for their selection, submitted for your approval
10 Movie Errors that Bug YOU
Gallery
We asked and you vented about moments in 'Girl, Interrupted,' 'The Graduate,' 'Titanic,' and more that lost your love because all you could see was the glaring mistake
19 Age-Defying Stars
Gallery
John Stamos, Halle Berry, Prince, and more we know are getting older, but you can't tell by looking at them
'The O.C.': Where Are They Now?
Gallery
On Aug. 5, 2003, a little teen sudser that would become a sensation premiered on Fox; creator Josh Schwartz tells EW where he imagines all the characters are 10 years later
Before ''Frozen'' hits TV via ''Once Upon a Time,'' we eye past re-imaginings--only some live happily ever after
Pop stars, triple threats, and Oscar nominees — these are the real leaders of the club that's made for you and me.