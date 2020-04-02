Harriet Barovick
Erin Andrews awarded $55 million in Peeping Tom trial
Article
By Harriet Barovick
The people behind the work
Article
Entertainers like Elvis Presley and Bill Cosby often get uncredited help hitting those high notes or penning best-sellers
By Alanna Nash Harriet Barovick
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com