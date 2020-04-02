Jimmy comes clean, Chuck goes catatonic, and Mike takes aim at Hector
Better Call Saul recap: Nailed
Article
Kim, Jimmy, and Chuck clear the air
Better Call Saul recap: Fifi
Article
Chuck proves he's just as slippery as Jimmy
Jimmy and Kim take the same taxi to different destinations
Jimmy, Kim, and Mike all face difficult decisions and fight losing battles
Better Call Saul recap: Rebecca
Article
Chuck elucidates Jimmy's lifelong slippery habits
Jimmy faces the repercussions of his commercial
Better Call Saul recap: Amarillo
Article
Jimmy plays the orchestra
Better Call Saul recap: Cobbler
Article
Jimmy gives his first great performance
Jimmy's back! He's got a new job and is teaching Kim the allure of conning.