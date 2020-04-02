Gina McIntyre
11 extraordinary X-Men movie moments
Gallery
By Gina McIntyre
Exclusive Q&A with Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo
Article
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain recap: Season 3, Episode 6
Article
Fet notches a handy victory and Eichhorst suffers a big loss
By Gina McIntyre
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: First Look Photos
Gallery
Director Tim Burton — in his own words — introduces us to a new family of misfits, a group of children with some very special gifts
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain recap: Season 3, Episode 5
Article
A flashback to younger days inspires Setrakian to form an unlikely alliance to defeat the Master
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain recap: Season 3, Episode 3
Article
Quinlan deals a serious blow to the Master, but at what cost?
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain recap: Season 3, Episode 4
Article
Eichhorst resolves to carry forward the Master's grand plan
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain season 3 premiere recap: New York Strong
Article
Kelly makes Eph an offer he can't refuse as New York takes the fight to the strigoi
By Gina McIntyre
The Strain recap: Bad White
Article
Quinlan teams with Eph to steal the Lumen while Palmer searches for a healing elixir
By Gina McIntyre
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children: Samuel L. Jackson is blown away in new photo
Article
By Gina McIntyre
Beetlejuice 2: Tim Burton rep says sequel not in development
Article
By Gina McIntyre
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: Tim Burton film first look photos
Article
By Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter season 2 finale discussion
Article
EW staffers share their thoughts on the show's second season finale
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter: What we loved about The Edge of Mystery and A Little Song and Dance
Article
EW staffers share their thoughts on Tuesday's dance-inflected doubleheader
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter: What we loved about Life of the Party and Monsters
Article
EW staffers share their thoughts on Tuesday's double header
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter recap: The Atomic Job
Article
Whitney and Peggy race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Zero Matter. And Jarvis saves the day!
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter recap: Smoke and Mirrors
Article
Flashbacks reveal surprising moments about Peggy and Whitney Frost, while the stakes rise in present-day L.A.
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Nominated for Nothing Crimson Peak
Article
Guillermo Del Toro's gorgeous Gothic romance deserves a second look
By Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter recap: Better Angels
Article
Peggy and Sousa get some help from a familiar face as Howard Stark makes his return
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Agent Carter season 2 premiere recap: The Lady in the Lake / A View in the Dark
Article
'Ready for another adventure, Mrs. Carter?'
By Andrea Towers, Gina McIntyre
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Dark One
Article
Ash strikes a bargain with Ruby in a blood-soaked, brain-busting, full-on 'Evil Dead'-inspired finale
By Gina McIntyre
Peter Jackson remembers the late, great Christopher Lee
Article
By Gina McIntyre
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Bound in the Flesh
Article
As Amanda makes a not-so-surprising return, Ruby comes through with the night's biggest twist
By Gina McIntyre
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Ashes to Ashes
Article
Ash finds himself at the cabin, but maybe not in the way he imagined -- and it's curtains for one member of the team
By Gina McIntyre
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Fire in the Hole
Article
The team confronts a gun-toting militia on the way to that cabin in the woods
By Gina McIntyre
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com