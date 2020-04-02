Gerrad Hall
Chelsea Handler gets real about her Evolution, and what she doesn't miss about her talk show
Video
The comic and talk show host wants to help people laugh right now, and she does so with a very personal stand-up special.
By Gerrad Hall
The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey reveals her favorite gags from the ABC comedy
Video
The ABC comedy's eighth season kicks off with a tribute to the classic film Airplane!
By Gerrad Hall
Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones knows grocery stores and 'what the hell is expensive'
Article
Supermarket Sweep superfan Leslie Jones is just as excited to be host of ABC's reboot as the contestants playing for $100,000.
By Gerrad Hall
Ratched's Cynthia Nixon reveals who was supposed to die, dishes on that sexy oyster-eating scene
Video
By Gerrad Hall
Scrubs' Judy Reyes, ER's Parminder Nagra to guest-star as doctors on Black-ish
Video
Get your first look at the two actresses playing medical professionals again, this time alongside Tracee Ellis Ross' Dr. Rainbow Johnson.
By Gerrad Hall
Departure star Archie Panjabi on the show's plane crash mystery and one 'absolutely terrifying' scene
Article
By Gerrad Hall
ABC announces comedy premiere dates — watch sneak peek of The Goldbergs' Airplane! tribute
Video
By Gerrad Hall
And they're off! Make over your Kentucky Derby menu with the help of Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski
Video
Plus, he dishes on that quarantine buzz cut and landing an Outstanding Host Emmy nomination.
By Gerrad Hall
