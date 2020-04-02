Georgette Pierre

The family unites to avenge Raina's death as Dre's lies catch up to him
Power recap: 'That Ain't Me'
Article
Tariq's past catches up with him
Power recap: 'It's Done'
Article
Angela is out for revenge
Tasha seeks her own redemption
Power recap: 'New Man'
Article
Ghost betrays his friend to save his son
Power recap: 'Don't Thank Me'
Article
Angela thinks Ghost is innocent, but he isn't in the clear yet
Will Angela let Ghost go down for something he didn't do?
Will Ghost turn on Tommy for Angela's plea deal?