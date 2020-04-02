Georgette Pierre

I host. I write. I pop culture.
Power finale recap: 'You Can't Fix This'
Article
The family unites to avenge Raina's death as Dre's lies catch up to him
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'That Ain't Me'
Article
Tariq's past catches up with him
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'It's Done'
Article
Angela is out for revenge
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'You Lied to My Face'
Article
Tasha seeks her own redemption
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'New Man'
Article
Ghost betrays his friend to save his son
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'Don't Thank Me'
Article
Angela thinks Ghost is innocent, but he isn't in the clear yet
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: We’re in This Together
Article
Will Angela let Ghost go down for something he didn't do?
By Georgette Pierre
Power recap: 'The Kind of Man You Are'
Article
Will Ghost turn on Tommy for Angela's plea deal?
By Georgette Pierre
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com