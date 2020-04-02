Fred Schruers
Dunk'n Go Nuts
Article
The NBA goes to Hollywood
By Fred Schruers
Angelina Jolie?s uninterrupted success
Article
Why we can?t seem to take our eyes off the ''Girl, Interrupted'' star
By Fred Schruers
The Wayans Brothers's greatest hits
Article
A glimpse at the brothers? plans for the future
By Fred Schruers
Björk can ''just be''
Article
The singer's role as Selma in ''Dancer in the Dark'' dazzles viewers
By Fred Schruers
Fred Willard
Article
His comedy routine for ''Best in Show'' had the audience in stitches
By Fred Schruers
Behind ''Vertical Limit''
Article
Behind the scenes of the cliffhanger film
By Fred Schruers
Hollywood Collectibles
Article
From ''Friends'' memorabilia to Elvis autographs, these sites will ease your holiday gift shopping
By Fred Schruers
John Wells remembers minorities
Article
The '"West Wing'' producer runs an internship program to promote female and minority entertainment workers
By Fred Schruers
''Survivor'''s Rudy is roasted by his fellow SEALS
Article
Gay jokes and the lost $1 million are just the start of the fun
By Fred Schruers
Branding Young America: Logo Motion
Article
Differences between wearers of Eminem- and Christina-Aguilera- branded apparel were the subject of a recent survey
By Fred Schruers
Bark Victory: 'Best in Show'
Article
How Christopher Guest made canines comic in his new mockumentary
By Fred Schruers
Movie Villains: In Bad Company
Article
From 'X-Men''s Magento to 'Shaft''s Peoples Hernandez, this summer's best evil roles
By Dave Karger, Jeff Jensen
Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger on 'The Patriot'
Article
With a hotshot script, a nine-figure budget, and Mel Gibson’s star power, ‘The Patriot’ took on America’s War of Independence. The rest is history. Or is it?
By Fred Schruers
Song clips
Article
From Britney Spears to 'N Sync, HitClips will offer little bits of big pop tunes for the little ones
By Fred Schruers
'N Sync sets new sales records
Article
Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and their bandmates discuss their recent success
By Fred Schruers
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com