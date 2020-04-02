Fred Schruers

Dunk'n Go Nuts
The NBA goes to Hollywood
Why we can?t seem to take our eyes off the ''Girl, Interrupted'' star
A glimpse at the brothers? plans for the future
Björk can ''just be''
The singer's role as Selma in ''Dancer in the Dark'' dazzles viewers
Fred Willard
His comedy routine for ''Best in Show'' had the audience in stitches
Behind ''Vertical Limit''
Behind the scenes of the cliffhanger film
Hollywood Collectibles
From ''Friends'' memorabilia to Elvis autographs, these sites will ease your holiday gift shopping
John Wells remembers minorities
The '"West Wing'' producer runs an internship program to promote female and minority entertainment workers
Gay jokes and the lost $1 million are just the start of the fun
Differences between wearers of Eminem- and Christina-Aguilera- branded apparel were the subject of a recent survey
Bark Victory: 'Best in Show'
How Christopher Guest made canines comic in his new mockumentary
Movie Villains: In Bad Company
From 'X-Men''s Magento to 'Shaft''s Peoples Hernandez, this summer's best evil roles
With a hotshot script, a nine-figure budget, and Mel Gibson’s star power, ‘The Patriot’ took on America’s War of Independence. The rest is history. Or is it?
Song clips
From Britney Spears to 'N Sync, HitClips will offer little bits of big pop tunes for the little ones
'N Sync sets new sales records
Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and their bandmates discuss their recent success