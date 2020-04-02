Frank Spotnitz pens an homage to the film — and to Kolchak
Diary of a Night Stalker
Former ''X-Files'' executive producer Frank Spotnitz chronicles his efforts to resurrect a 1970s TV cult horror classic for ABC
Some stories aren't made-for-tv
The tale of Susan V. Smith won't be making it to prime time
It's about time for Tom Snyder
Our panel of experts weighs in on the veteran host's newest late-night gig
While David Letterman votes for Tom Synder for the 12:30 slot, CBS is keeping their options open
Hollywood's Weight Concerns
A number of films coming soon feature heavier stars than usual
Temporary setbacks plague the set of ''Stranger Things''
Despite the star power of Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman, are audiences willing for another ''Wyatt Earp''?
Stars do battle long-distance
Robin Williams and Steven Spielberg use video games to relax
The ''Entertainment Tonight'' host is to be inducted in South Carolina's Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
A shareholder expresses concerns about the network lending $4 million to talent
David Letterman wants Tom Snyder
''The Late Show'' host has made it clear who he wants to host CBS' proposed new late night show, but everyone doesn't share the same feelings
Bruce Willis's new risky film
The actor's thriller, ''Color of Night,'' features Jane March and Lesley Ann Warren in risky sex scenes
The show may be cancelled after lawsuits, controversial interviews, and low ratings
Keanu Reeve's new role
The actor takes role in Canadian stage production of Hamlet
The eyewear manufacturer presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to the actor and a free pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses to all 1,200
Paramont throws a bone about Star Trek: Voyager to sci-fi fans
Julia Roberts and 'Mrs. Doubtfire' make headlines this week
Network TV shows get racy and risky during the new fall season
Dressed as a scantily clad nurse, the actress has infuriated Desert Hospital staffers
Madonna's Hollywood villa
The singer just finished a ''bizarre'' paint job on her $5 million home
Madonna moves to the hills
Article
The pop superstar's color scheme on her new mansion is not making her popular with the neighbors
Rainy movie sets
We look at the coping strategies of some of the movies caught in recent L.A. downpours, including ''The Last Action Hero'' and ''Demolition Man''
Oscars 1993: Jeff Margolis
The director of the Academy Awards plans audience shots for a picture-perfect night
Movie posters
Posters often reveal more about the business of making the film than the film itself