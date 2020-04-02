Frank Spotnitz
The Night Stalker: A tribute to the 1972 TV movie that influenced The X-Files
Article
Frank Spotnitz pens an homage to the film — and to Kolchak
By Frank Spotnitz
Diary of a Night Stalker
Article
Former ''X-Files'' executive producer Frank Spotnitz chronicles his efforts to resurrect a 1970s TV cult horror classic for ABC
By Frank Spotnitz
Some stories aren't made-for-tv
Article
The tale of Susan V. Smith won't be making it to prime time
By Frank Spotnitz
It's about time for Tom Snyder
Article
Our panel of experts weighs in on the veteran host's newest late-night gig
By Frank Spotnitz
Still Looking for Letterman Follow-up
Article
While David Letterman votes for Tom Synder for the 12:30 slot, CBS is keeping their options open
By Frank Spotnitz
Hollywood's Weight Concerns
Article
A number of films coming soon feature heavier stars than usual
By Stephen Schaefer, Frank Spotnitz
Jason Alexander's directorial debut
Article
Temporary setbacks plague the set of ''Stranger Things''
By Judy Brennan, Frank Spotnitz
Studios battle over movies on the O.K. Corral
Article
Despite the star power of Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman, are audiences willing for another ''Wyatt Earp''?
By Frank Spotnitz
Stars do battle long-distance
Article
Robin Williams and Steven Spielberg use video games to relax
By Frank Spotnitz
Leeza Gibbons gets honored in her home state
Article
The ''Entertainment Tonight'' host is to be inducted in South Carolina's Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
By Frank Spotnitz
Burt Reynolds borrows money from CBS
Article
A shareholder expresses concerns about the network lending $4 million to talent
By Frank Spotnitz
David Letterman wants Tom Snyder
Article
''The Late Show'' host has made it clear who he wants to host CBS' proposed new late night show, but everyone doesn't share the same feelings
By Kate Meyers, Frank Spotnitz
Bruce Willis's new risky film
Article
The actor's thriller, ''Color of Night,'' features Jane March and Lesley Ann Warren in risky sex scenes
By Frank Spotnitz
Arsenio Hall Show may not be on for long
Article
The show may be cancelled after lawsuits, controversial interviews, and low ratings
By Frank Spotnitz
Keanu Reeve's new role
Article
The actor takes role in Canadian stage production of Hamlet
By Frank Spotnitz
Baush & Lomb honor Jack Nicholson
Article
The eyewear manufacturer presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to the actor and a free pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses to all 1,200
By Frank Spotnitz
'Star Trek: Voyager' Keeps On Trekking
Article
Paramont throws a bone about Star Trek: Voyager to sci-fi fans
By Benjamin Svetkey, Frank Spotnitz
Julia Roberts and 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Make Headlines
Article
Julia Roberts and 'Mrs. Doubtfire' make headlines this week
By Cindy Pearlman, Tyler Brule
Naked Truth: Network TV goes nude
Article
Network TV shows get racy and risky during the new fall season
By Frank Spotnitz, Casey Davidson
Sharon Stone on the cover of ''Palm Springs Life''
Article
Dressed as a scantily clad nurse, the actress has infuriated Desert Hospital staffers
By Frank Spotnitz
Madonna's Hollywood villa
Article
The singer just finished a ''bizarre'' paint job on her $5 million home
By Frank Spotnitz
Madonna moves to the hills
Article
The pop superstar's color scheme on her new mansion is not making her popular with the neighbors
By Frank Spotnitz
Rainy movie sets
Article
We look at the coping strategies of some of the movies caught in recent L.A. downpours, including ''The Last Action Hero'' and ''Demolition Man''
By Frank Spotnitz
Oscars 1993: Jeff Margolis
Article
The director of the Academy Awards plans audience shots for a picture-perfect night
By Frank Spotnitz
Movie posters
Article
Posters often reveal more about the business of making the film than the film itself
By Frank Spotnitz
