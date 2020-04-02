Frank Shyong
'Inception' trailer soundtrack makes 'Ghostbusters' and most other films more awesome
By Frank Shyong
Birds are dying! And fish! And crabs! Is the world ending? Let's ask Aaron Eckhart, circa 2003.
By Frank Shyong
FeFe Dobson is back with new sounds, new outlook
By Frank Shyong
Ben Hibon, the man behind the 'Deathly Hallows' animated scene
By Frank Shyong
Google 'Watch Conan' ... to get to Jay Leno's website
By Frank Shyong
Ouija board game movie will be action-packed
By Frank Shyong
Zach Galifianakis' poses for 'Vanity Fair', gives naked Will Ferrell a run for his money
By Frank Shyong
James Franco to write, direct, and star in 'The Adderall Diaries'
By Frank Shyong
