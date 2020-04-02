Frank Lovece

Video Reviews: Superhero Films
Article
A look at 'Judge Dredd,' 'Tank Girl,' and other comic book films
Sonny Bono Rocks the Vote
Article
The former pop star became Palm Springs' mayor eight years ago
''Crumb'' highlights the cartoonist?s dysfunctional family
RAPPING WITH MUMY
Article
THE 'LOST IN SPACE' SON GROWS UP
'Little Rascals' then and now
Article
Original star Jackie Cooper and new Alfalfa Bug Hall find common ground in the classic show
''The Day the Clown Cried'' may, at least in part, finally see the light of day, 22 years later
The Comics Code Seal
Article
The general guidelines for the code, to protect youth corruption, may be a little too general