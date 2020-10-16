Frank Beddor

Frank Beddor is the author of ''The Looking Glass Wars'' (Dial Books, 2006)
Excerpt: The opening of ''The Looking Glass Wars''
Article
Read the prologue and first chapter from Frank Beddor's new novel, a reimagining of ''Alice in Wonderland'' (released Sept. 26)
By Frank Beddor
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com