EW Staff
What to Watch on Thursday: Superstore is back and more 'essential' than ever
Article
EW's Game of Thrones podcast revisits the finale
James Hibberd's Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon offers essential perspectives on the fantasy drama's controversial ending.
What to Watch on Wednesday: Big Brother: All-Stars crowns a champion on two-hour finale
See EW's biggest horror covers through the years
From Hannibal Lecter to 'Supernatural' scares, it's a bloody good time.
What to Watch on Tuesday: The Big Three hit the big 4-0 as This Is Us returns for season 5
What to Watch on Monday: CBS Honors Essential Heroes with Momento Latino special
What to Watch this Weekend: Borat returns in a Subsequent Moviefilm for our miserable moment
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Don't be left in the dark this Halloween when you can scare up a good time for the family with one of these spellbinding classics.
What to Watch on Thursday: Anne Hathaway's The Witches gives spooky season a dose of camp
What to Watch on Wednesday: We're down to the Final Four on Big Brother: All-Stars
EW's Game of Thrones podcast returns to Dorne… and to Ramsay Bolton's Winterfell
Sand Snakes, Sansa, and a battle to end all battles.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Things are already heating up on The Bachelorette week 2
Murder, She Wrote: An inside look at Agatha Christie's pop culture reign, 100 years after her first book
What to Watch on Monday: The Voice is back for season 19 with a new pandemic-proof setup
What to Watch this Weekend: Saturday Night Live with Issa Rae and Justin Bieber
What to Watch on Thursday: The West Wing walks and talks again in HBO Max reunion special
What to Watch on Wednesday: Netflix's Blackpink documentary Light Up the Sky is in your area
When to expect the return of NCIS and the premiere of Chuck Lorre's B Positive
EW's Game of Thrones podcast goes back to 'Blackwater' and beyond
Continuing a special look at Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, James Hibberd's book about the HBO fantasy saga, with an examination of the series' early years.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Clare Crawley begins her (short?) journey on The Bachelorette
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
What to Watch on Monday: It's '80s night (and the feeling's right) on Dancing With the Stars
What to Watch this Weekend: The Boys goes for broke in season 2 finale
Star Trek: Discovery stars on heading into the future in season 3 and welcoming new cast members
The cast and producers of the sci-fi series teased what's in store for the upcoming season at New York Comic Con.
What to Watch on Thursday: Supernatural returns at last for its final run of episodes
