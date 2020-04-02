Evan Slead

After not doing so well at a game of the 'Whisper Challenge' on 'The Tonight Show,' the late-night host rewarded the 'Logan' star for his years of dieting to play the famed 'X-Men' character.
The fight between Kandi and Porsha continues
The late-night host puts a musical spin on recent events, including Michael Flynn's resignation as national security advisor, Donald Trump's insistence on referring to many media outlets as 'fake news,' plus a Grammys appearance from Beyoncé and Adele.
The singer-songwriter took the 'Tonight Show' stage Friday with his band to give live renditions of two tracks — 'Do You Still Love Me?' and 'To Be Without You' — from the 2017 album.
The 'Mad Men' and 'Fist Fight' actress took a walk down high school memory lane with the help of Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show,' where he shared a few of her old school pictures.
After a season premiere filled with anguish and plenty of tears, the midseason return of 'The Walking Dead' has the hosts of 'Bingeworthy' at odds over its sustainability as a series.
The ladies finally arrive on their glamping trip to do fun outdoor activities and call each other out.