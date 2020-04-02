Ethan Alter

Hot Location
Article
Montreal
''Swordfish'''s skybound bus trip
Producer Joel Silver says bullets and bare breasts mean big box office
Zit's About Time
Article
It's been five years since kids first stormed the entertainment gates. Here's how the teen genre became larger than life.
Pop Goes the Teen Boom?
Article
Britney, Justin, and Freddie aren't getting any younger. But their fans are getting wiser. Where does bubblegum entertainment go from here?
Getting busy with Johnny Depp is just one of the talented 21-year-old's new screen triumphs
'The Mummy Returns' and other blockbusters head to Morocco
Two Against Everyone
Article
Eminem is a hit on stage but misses a Grammy slam
As filming begins, we tell you what's true -- and what isn't -- about Keanu's next movie
The 11 minute documentary offers a sneak peek at the movie
The romantic comedy could revive the studio's lagging art house rep
Star Wars Watch
Article
George Lucas released a video boxed set of the original trilogy
Monitor
Article
Christina Aguilera's lawsuit and the birth of Kate Winslet's child made news the week of October 27, 2000
Director Nora Ephron thinks the studio's marketing approach is misguided
Kevin Spacey's character in the novel was an African American
Monitor
Article
Patrick Stewart's marriage and the Eminem-Kim Mathers settlement made news the week of September 8th, 2000