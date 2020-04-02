Esme Douglas

Esme is a LA based writer who you can follow on Twitter!
Samin Nosrat's Salt Fat Acid Heat honors the culinary importance of grandmas
Article
By Esme Douglas
Madeline's Madeline provided one of the year’s best protagonists: a nuanced, self-possessed biracial subject
Article
By Esme Douglas
Seeing Stars: The Simpsons, Priyanka Chopra, and more great photos from this week
Gallery
By Esme Douglas
Schitt’s Creek star Chris Elliott reveals why he probably won't work with James Cameron again
Video
By Esme Douglas
Kanye West goes on Twitter tirade against Drake, then says, 'It's all love,' then accuses Drake of threatening him
Article
By Esme Douglas
Seeing Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Sylvester Stallone, and more great photos from this week
Gallery
By Esme Douglas
Candace Cameron Bure hospitalized after go-karting accident with brother Kirk
Article
By Esme Douglas
Why Sebastián Silva's Tyrel is about suspense, not horror: Watch an exclusive clip
Video
By Esme Douglas
Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video made fans and celebrities alike lose their minds
Video
By Esme Douglas
Ron Perlman almost ruined Sigourney Weaver's half-court shot in Alien: Resurrection
Article
By Esme Douglas
Seeing Stars: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tracy Morgan, Paula Abdul, and more great photos from this week
Gallery
By Esme Douglas
Katherine Waterston is a widow haunted by her husband's mysterious death in State Like Sleep trailer
Video
By Esme Douglas
Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson admit they've played with their Marvel action figures
Article
By Esme Douglas
Mariah Carey's Glitter soundtrack is #1 on iTunes 17 years later thanks to #JusticeforGlitter
Article
By Esme Douglas
Martha Stewart helps Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular contestants find inspiration
Article
By Esme Douglas
Netflix's Dogs shows our 'universal bond' with man's best friend
Article
By Esme Douglas
The 5 most popular Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade character balloons
Gallery
By Esme Douglas
Melissa McCarthy on Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 'It's rare you get to play a woman like that'
Article
By Esme Douglas
Matthew Broderick is a bumbling biology professor helping a Hasidic widower in To Dust trailer
Article
By Esme Douglas
Thanks a Thousand: This book shows how gratitude can be an actionable force
Article
By Esme Douglas
Sharee Miller’s Don't Touch My Hair teaches kids consent and agency
Article
By Esme Douglas
Vox Lux star Natalie Portman and director Brady Corbet reflect on 'the pageantry of evil'
Article
By Esme Douglas
Bohemian Rhapsody star Joe Mazzello says original director Bryan Singer's exit was 'weird'
Article
By Esme Douglas
Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, and more will perform at this year's CMA Awards
Article
By Esme Douglas
Emma Watson reunited with her Harry Potter costar Tom Felton in a sweet Instagram post
Article
By Esme Douglas
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com