Eric Todisco
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome first child together
Article
Gigi Hadid confirmed in April she and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together.
By Eric Todisco, Ashley Boucher
Tiffany Haddish confirms she’s dating Common: ‘Best relationship I've ever been in'
Video
By Eric Todisco
Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged to boyfriend David Stanley
Article
Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have been dating since June 2018.
By Eric Todisco
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'delighted' to welcome first child
Video
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
By Eric Todisco, Jeff Nelson
Rapper Lil Marlo fatally shot in Atlanta: reports
Article
Lil Marlo had been a member of the record label Quality Control Music since 2017.
By Eric Todisco
Rapper Bhad Bhabie enters treatment center to 'attend to some personal issues'
Article
Bhad Bhabie is seeking treatment for childhood trauma and substance abuse in the form of prescription pills, according to TMZ, who first broke the news
By Eric Todisco
Migos rapper Quavo graduates high school at 29: 'Now what college should I go to?'
Article
Quavo attended high school in Georgia in his teenage years, but dropped out months before graduation.
By Eric Todisco
Grimes says she and Elon Musk have slightly changed their newborn son's name
Video
Grimes claimed that she and Elon Musk have changed their son's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii.
By Eric Todisco
Ellie Goulding surprises nurse during her virtual wedding, performs for couple's first dance
Article
Ellie Goulding performed "Love Me Like You Do" during the couple's virtual wedding.
By Eric Todisco
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's father Giacinto Gorga dies
Article
Giacinto Gorga's death comes three years after his wife Antonia died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.
By Natalie Stone, Eric Todisco
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by claims of L.A. deputies sharing photos of Kobe helicopter crash site
Video
"Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers," her lawyer said.
By Eric Todisco
Former Love Island host Caroline Flack's death ruled a suicide
Video
By Eric Todisco, Jodi Guglielmi
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson charged with domestic battery on Valentine's Day
Article
By Eric Todisco
Actor DJ Qualls comes out as gay
Article
By Eric Todisco
Twilight star Peter Facinelli is engaged to girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison
Video
By Eric Todisco
Sharon Osbourne faces backlash for firing an assistant after he saved her dogs from a house fire
Video
By Eric Todisco
Elton John stops concert to yell at security for removing a woman from his show
Video
'Leave her alone, you turds': Icon Elton John let security have it at a recent concert when they tried to remove a female fan from his show.
By Eric Todisco
This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause split after 2 years of marriage
Video
By Karen Mizoguchi, Eric Todisco
Broadway and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp is engaged to boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Video
By Eric Todisco
Laurel Griggs, young Broadway star of Once, dies at 13
Video
By Eric Todisco
Dennis Quaid is engaged to Laura Savoie
Video
By Eric Todisco
Megyn Kelly calls Matt Lauer a 'sexual predator,' calls for independent investigation
Article
By Eric Todisco
Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls and sings to Hugh Jackman in surprise birthday message
Video
By Eric Todisco
Hear Tyler Cameron describe NSFW Bachelorette scene he was grateful they edited out of the show
Video
Bachelorette fans have always considered Tyler Cameron a stand-up guy — but he's grateful a very literal example of that was edited out of the show.
By Eric Todisco
Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii
Video
By Eric Todisco
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com