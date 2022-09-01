Emlyn Travis

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Gladys Knight (L) and Dionne Warwick attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight react after being mistaken for each other by tennis commentator
Warwick joked, "Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."
Feist pulls out of Arcade Fire tour after Win Butler sexual misconduct allegations: 'I can't continue'
"The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation."
Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announces departure from the series: 'One of the hardest decisions'
The professional dancer is sashaying away after more than 10 years on the show.
J.K. Rowling's novel The Ink Black Heart reportedly features character canceled online for being transphobic
'Sometimes life imitates art more than one would like," says the 'Harry Potter' author, who has been outspoken about her views on the trans community.
The veteran performer appeared in 135 roles throughout his almost 50-year career, including as Betty White's character's boyfriend on 'The Golden Girls.'
Musician Luke Bell performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California.
The performer's body was discovered in Midtown Tucson, Ariz.
"I wrote this narrative which was just f------ nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life."
"These tweets are funny as hell."
Paramount is trying to throw out a suit claiming the movie infringes on the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that inspired the original film.