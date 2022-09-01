Emlyn Travis
Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight react after being mistaken for each other by tennis commentator
Video
Warwick joked, "Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."
Advertisement
Feist pulls out of Arcade Fire tour after Win Butler sexual misconduct allegations: 'I can't continue'
Video
"The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation."
Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announces departure from the series: 'One of the hardest decisions'
Video
The professional dancer is sashaying away after more than 10 years on the show.
J.K. Rowling's novel The Ink Black Heart reportedly features character canceled online for being transphobic
Video
'Sometimes life imitates art more than one would like," says the 'Harry Potter' author, who has been outspoken about her views on the trans community.
Richard Roat, prolific Friends and Seinfeld actor, dies at 89
Video
The veteran performer appeared in 135 roles throughout his almost 50-year career, including as Betty White's character's boyfriend on 'The Golden Girls.'
Luke Bell, country singer behind 'Where Ya Been?,' found dead at 32 after going missing
Video
The performer's body was discovered in Midtown Tucson, Ariz.
Shia LaBeouf says he 'wronged' his father with his portrayal in Honey Boy
Video
"I wrote this narrative which was just f------ nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life."
Advertisement
Laverne Cox is thrilled, actually, to be mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open
Video
"These tweets are funny as hell."
Top Gun: Maverick studio files motion to dismiss copyright lawsuit against it
Video
Paramount is trying to throw out a suit claiming the movie infringes on the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that inspired the original film.
Shia LaBeouf says he 'wronged' his father with his portrayal in Honey Boy
Video
"I wrote this narrative which was just f------ nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life."
Laverne Cox is thrilled, actually, to be mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open
Video
"These tweets are funny as hell."
Top Gun: Maverick studio files motion to dismiss copyright lawsuit against it
Video
Paramount is trying to throw out a suit claiming the movie infringes on the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that inspired the original film.
Luca Guadagnino says Armie Hammer has 'nothing to do with' his cannibal movie Bones and All
Video
'The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is nonexistent, and it should be met with a shrug.'
Michael K. Williams pushed for more intimate gay scenes for Omar on The Wire: 'We should go all in'
Video
'You know gay people f---, right?'
Advertisement
Naomi Judd's family says she was 'dogged by an unfair foe' of PTSD and bipolar disorder as autopsy is released
Video
The Grammy-winning singer advocated for mental health awareness throughout her life.
Mark Wahlberg had to film Me Time nude scene 'literally 5 minutes' after arriving on set
Video
"First day I had [to be] ass naked," the actor said of filming the Kevin Hart comedy.
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson asked to play Morpheus in early Sandman film adaptation
Video
The King of Pop was ready to transform into the King of Dreams.
See Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate this extra cheesy Friends moment
Video
The One Where the Green Sisters Walk Down Memory Lane.
Meg Cabot's next Princess Diaries novel will navigate the pandemic and 'a suspected royal affair'
Video
The Quarantine Princess Diaries will be released in March 2023.
Joe E. Tata, affable Peach Pit owner Nat on Beverly Hills, 90210, dies at 85
Video
"Joey was truly an OG," Ian Ziering wrote in tribute to his late costar.
Britney Spears deletes Instagram, teases new Elton John duet 'Hold Me Closer'
Video
The pop star says she's choosing 'happiness and joy ahead of the release of her collaboration with the British icon.
Advertisement
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber split after 4 years of marriage 
Video
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have shared their last dance.
Scott Patterson recalls feeling like 'some kind of meat stick' filming this Gilmore Girls scene
Video
"Somebody had to pay the price for that," says Patterson. "And I'm still paying the price for it."
Andor creator says 'forensic manifesto' he sent Lucasfilm unintentionally shaped the show's storyline
Video
'You should be able to watch the show and not give a s--- about Star Wars ever, or [have ever] seen any Star Wars,' says Tony Gilroy, explaining how he wanted the Disney+ series to stand on its own.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion
Video
Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more came together in celebration of their Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's marriage to Wells Adams.
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Video
Paul Rudd has been cast in season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' after his shocking cameo appearance in the season 2 finale.
Stranger Things makeup artist designed Eddie Munson's puppet master and bat tattoos before she knew his fate
Video
Amy L. Forsythe said the show's makeup team 'had no idea' Joseph Quinn's character would perform Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' or how he'd meet his maker in the season 4 finale.
Get ready for Eisensquatch: Jesse Eisenberg reveals his next movie role will be playing a Sasquatch
Video
We can expect him 'in full body hair' doing a lot of grunting in the new Zellner Brothers film.
Load More
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com